Govt addresses SpaceX explosion over The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Assessments of the country’s marine life and environment are underway by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) along with SpaceX officials following the explosion of a SpaceX rocket over The Bahamas yesterday evening.

Director of Communications at Officer of Prime Minister Latrae Rahming revealed to media that teams are carefully examining the area where debris from the rocket landed, as he emphasized that protecting Bahamian waters is the number one priority.

Rahming, while seeking to being clarification, stated that the rocket which exploded over the Bahamas is not part of the Falcon 9 rockets that the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) signed off on; the agreement has given the green light for 19 scheduled landings in country.

Our @lintonritchiejr reports.