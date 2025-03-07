Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Govt addresses SpaceX explosion over The Bahamas

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Assessments of the country’s marine life and environment are underway by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) along with SpaceX officials following the explosion of a SpaceX rocket over The Bahamas yesterday evening.

Director of Communications at Officer of Prime Minister Latrae Rahming revealed to media that teams are carefully examining the area where debris from the rocket landed, as he emphasized that protecting Bahamian waters is the number one priority.

Rahming, while seeking to being clarification, stated that the rocket which exploded over the Bahamas is not part of the Falcon 9 rockets that the governing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) signed off on; the agreement has given the green light for 19 scheduled landings in country.

Our @lintonritchiejr reports.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture