Governor General supports blood drive for national volunteer day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A ‘pop-up’ Blood Drive with Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) was held on National Volunteer Day at the Mall at Marathon, Monday, November 22, 2022 by the Governor General’s Volunteer Bahamas, led by Governor General Cornelius A. Smith.

Chartered Accountant Lindsey Cancino, who is also the Volunteer Bahamas chairman, said that the need for blood donations is constant and as such, there are never enough ways to encourage people to give blood and save lives.

“There are always many community needs but on November 19th, National Volunteer Day we opted to partner with PMH to help boost the Blood Bank reserve,” said Mr. Cancino. “And I was gratified that we managed to engage several first-time donors and we hope they will become regulars.”

November is also volunteer month.

The Governor General attended and spoke to many of the volunteers as well as those donating blood. A group of youngsters from St. Barnabas Anglican Church aided in promoting the Blood Drive throughout the mall.

The Governor General’s personal lifelong belief and promotion of volunteerism in all its many guises steered the formation of an NGO n in 2019 called The Governor General’s Volunteer Bahamas. An online site is under development that will allow new volunteers to select a cause or event in which they would like to be involved.

Volunteer Bahamas will help match volunteers with their chosen areas of concern. Its mission is to encourage citizens to accept a call to action for volunteerism, in the hope that The Bahamas will instill and inspire a culture of service above self.

An online platform where NGOs and other volunteer groups and opportunities will be listed is under development. Volunteer Bahamas projects to post information on NGOs and volunteer needs so they can appropriately be matched with enquiring would-be volunteers.

Television and radio interviews will continue through the end of November, promoting the ways persons interested in volunteering can be matched with appropriate volunteer opportunities through the Volunteer Bahamas database.