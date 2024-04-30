Governor General receives top honors

LocalApril 30, 2024 at 12:07 pm Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt ON, Governor-General of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, landed safely in London, to receive the Dame Grand Cross of St Michael and St George from HM King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on the 1st of May 2024.

The Governor-General and her Official Delegation, as well as friends and relatives, were greeted on arrival at Heathrow Airport by H.E. Paul Andy Gomez, High Commissioner to the Court of St. James’s, along with Diplomatic Officers from The Bahamas High Commission, London.

