Government urged to provide clear plan for Freeport’s future

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce’s President said yesterday that having outlined the failures of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) the Davis administration must now clearly articulate its plans for the future of Freeport.

Prime Minister Philip Davis addressed the Grand Bahama business community at a business dinner at the Grand Lucayan Monday evening, during which he reiterated that despite significant concessions granted to it, the GBPA has failed to fulfill its obligations to develop the Freeport economy, suggesting that the entity was solely focused on collecting licensee fees, having sold off key assets for profit and to the detriment of the Grand Bahama economy.

James Carey the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce president told Eyewitness News: “I think he was forthright. He didn’t state anything new. He restated his determination. It was good that he came. The community needed to hear from him in person. I think generally there was an appreciation for the fact that he did come. I can’t say how many people agreed with what he had to say or otherwise but the audience was more than respectful.”

Carey continued: “It was good that he did assure that the benefits enjoyed by the residents will not be diminished. Members of the Port Authority were present as were some members of the Opposition. There was a good cross-section of people in attendance.”

Carey noted that what remains to be articulated is the Davis administration’s plan for Freeport. “What remains is what is his government’s view of the future of Freeport and whatever is intended to happen from his perspective. How will it happen and when? Those are questions that need to be firmly answered.”

Prime Minister Davis told the Grand Bahama business community on Monday that the Port Authority had ample time to demonstrate its desire for a true partnership with the government. He noted that the GBPA had divested itself of key assets for profit and to the detriment of the Freeport economy.

On March 26, the government sent the Port Authority an invoice covering the last five fiscal years, for a $357 million claim outlined in an audit prepared by PriceWaterhouseCoopers.