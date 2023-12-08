Government urged to “pick up the pace” and enact the Immigration and Asylum Bill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Mumba Malila, a member of the United Nations’ working group, is calling on the government to pick up the pace toward enacting the Immigration and Asylum Bill.

The request follows grave concerns noted while the UN officials made an official visit to the Carmichael Road Detention Center.

Malila says the UN takes exception to migrants not having access to legal representation and not being given sufficient time to communicate with loved ones seeking to get in contact with them while being held at the detention center.