Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Government to soon finalize loan agreement for new specialty hospital

0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The long-anticipated $267 million specialty hospital in New Providence is one step closer to becoming a reality, as government officials finalize key loan agreements.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Michael Darville confirmed that the documentation is now with the Office of the Attorney General and that the procurement process through his ministry has already been completed.

While an official groundbreaking date has not yet been announced, last month the government signed a financing deal with the People’s Republic of China. This agreement will see the Chinese Export-Import (EXIM) Bank providing funding for the project.

Originally estimated at $290 million, the cost was reduced to $267 million following a technical review conducted by Chinese engineers.

The 200-bed facility is expected to significantly enhance the country’s healthcare infrastructure once completed.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture