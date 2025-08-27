Government to soon finalize loan agreement for new specialty hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The long-anticipated $267 million specialty hospital in New Providence is one step closer to becoming a reality, as government officials finalize key loan agreements.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Michael Darville confirmed that the documentation is now with the Office of the Attorney General and that the procurement process through his ministry has already been completed.

While an official groundbreaking date has not yet been announced, last month the government signed a financing deal with the People’s Republic of China. This agreement will see the Chinese Export-Import (EXIM) Bank providing funding for the project.

Originally estimated at $290 million, the cost was reduced to $267 million following a technical review conducted by Chinese engineers.

The 200-bed facility is expected to significantly enhance the country’s healthcare infrastructure once completed.