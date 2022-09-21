Government to overhaul companies legislation

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — The government expects to draft legislation to amend the Companies Act in the first quarter of 2023, according to Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Pinder said: “We know the pain points… we are working very hard to upgrade the facilities and the service provided by the Registrar General’s Office.

“We are looking at other opportunities in which we can reorganize the functions of this registrar to be more responsive. Right now you have companies and then births and deaths, deeds and documents. It’s a blended registry and always has been.”

Pinder added: “People in financial services will tell you that that takes away from the ease of doing business on the commercial side… If there is a reorganization we can do to bring more expertise to both the civil and company side, run them as almost standalone separate divisions and see if that gives us more responsiveness, from the customer service that’s required and be able to address some of the novel aspects that come about when we do our companies overhaul regime and our new companies laws and procedures.”

Asked when that legislative overhaul would take place, Pinder said the Government is looking to have draft legislation in the first quarter of 2023.