Government to launch revamped and rebranded website to boost digital access and service delivery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Government of The Bahamas will officially launch a revamped and rebranded version of its central website on June 2 at the British Colonial Hilton. The updated platform, which will be accessible at www.bahamas.gov.bs, is designed to improve public access to services and streamline digital interactions between citizens, businesses, and government agencies.

The redesigned site will introduce several new features, including an interactive flipbook, a digital form builder, real-time public alert notifications, and integrations with Google Maps and Facebook. It will also offer improved mobile compatibility and enhanced search functionality.

Accessibility is a central focus of the upgrade. The site will include tools such as text resizing, captions, subtitles, and visual alerts to assist users with visual or hearing impairments.

Security measures will also be strengthened, with expanded protections to safeguard user data and ensure secure interactions across the platform.

Minister of Economic Affairs, Hon. Michael Halkitis, has praised the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), led by Parliamentary Secretary Wayde Watson, for their leadership in the project.

“The government’s goal has always been to make public services more accessible and efficient for our citizens, residents, and businesses,” said Minister Halkitis. “This new website is a testament to that commitment—its improved design and functionality reflect our dedication to enhancing service delivery and leveraging technology to better connect the people of The Bahamas with their government.”

The site is expected to serve as a central hub for accessing a wide range of government services, including digital payments, agency updates, press releases, and public notices.