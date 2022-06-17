Government to hire more forest rangers amid fears over clearance of pine trees

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The fight against deforestation in western New Providence will gain a boost with the hiring of forest rangers, Environment Minister Vaughn Miller said on Wednesday.

He was speaking in the House of Assembly during his contribution to the budget debate.

His comment comes as forestry officials try to get to the bottom of the deforestation activities in western New Providence that have resulted in 500 acres of land being cleared since last July.

Miller also hinted at plans for reforestation.

“Due to the rapid deforestation and defragmentation of pine forests ecosystems on crown lands in western New Providence, the result in dramatic consequences for economic, environmental and community benefits such as the great loss to biodiversity and ecosystem services, this reforestation project will promote native and endemic Bahamian plant species within the forest system as well as promoting tree planting in the surrounding communities in the hopes to counter the negative effects of the anthropogenic pressures,” he said.

Miller did not say how many rangers will be hired but said they will be trained as law enforcement officers.

“The forestry unit is mandated to sustainably manage the forest resources of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas in perpetuity,” he said.

“To actively manage these resources, monitoring, enforcement, and reforestation activities are required. (The) program (will) focus on the protection and enforcement of our natural resources and (will) synergize with the Bahamas Wildlife Enforcement Network, BOWEN.

“They will work with BOWEN, the forest rangers that is, to enforce any regulation infraction and stop the exploitation of our forest resources. The forest rangers will conduct data collection during patrols to ensure the success of monitoring efforts as well as forest management duties in our forests and protected areas throughout The Bahamas.

“The onboarding of the new officers for the forest rangers program will enable us to outfit some offices where the Pine forests are…in Abaco, Andros, Grand Bahama and we have an office in the MICAL constituency, matter of fact this one will be in Crooked Island…and in western New Providence. These officers will be trained as law enforcement personnel to mitigate wildlife crime and protect natural resources in The Bahamas.”

Officials have said cleared trees, including the Pine tree and the Silver Top tree, have national importance and significance.