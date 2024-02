NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture will be gifting Devynne Charlton $10,000 for shattering the world record in the 60m hurdles on Sunday.

Youth Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg made the announcement in Parliament Wednesday, noting that Charlton’s accomplishments are a testament to the world that The Bahamas remains a powerhouse in athletics.

Charlton clocked 7. 67 seconds at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in New York.