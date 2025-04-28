Government targets cleaner, greener tourism in new draft energy policy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As part of its draft National Energy Policy, the Government aims to drive sustainability in tourism by offering incentives for clean energy adoption and launching green certification programs for the industry.

The government, in its draft National Energy Policy, states that it recognizes the vital role of tourism in The Bahamas’ economy and its significant contribution to employment and national development. As the country’s most important economic driver, tourism is deeply interconnected with the energy sector. While The Bahamas remains one of the world’s premier travel destinations, global shifts—including climate change, evolving consumer preferences, and the push for sustainability—are creating new challenges for tourism-based economies.

From the high energy demands of resorts and air and sea travel, to the broader environmental impact of large-scale tourism operations, the policy argues that a transition toward a more energy-efficient, sustainable tourism model is both necessary and urgent. “If The Bahamas is to remain a top global destination, we must invest in tourism practices that are not only sustainable but also resilient to the realities of climate change,” said a government spokesperson. “This policy is about future-proofing our economy while protecting the very environment that draws millions to our shores.”

The government further emphasizes its commitment to fostering a tourism sector that can adapt to environmental changes and energy challenges. It proposes offering incentives for tourism businesses to adopt renewable energy technologies, such as solar and wind power, and to integrate energy-efficient appliances and systems into their operations. In addition, the government plans to introduce green tourism certification programs designed to reward sustainable practices among hotels, resorts, and tour operators.

The draft policy also highlights support for research and development in clean energy technologies relevant to tourism, as well as collaboration with international and regional partners to adopt global best practices. It calls for climate adaptation measures to be built into tourism infrastructure to mitigate the effects of extreme weather events and energy disruptions.

“The tourism industry, as The Bahamas’ most significant economic driver, is inextricably linked with the energy sector,” the government’s draft National Energy Policy states. “Sustainable energy practices are essential to maintaining our competitiveness and safeguarding the long-term health of the industry,” the policy noted.