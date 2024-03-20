Government spending under scrutiny over alleged $200,000 luxury vehicle purchase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Davis administration’s spending practices have once again come under scrutiny, this time in light of the acquisition of a luxury vehicle valued at nearly $200,000, sparking debate regarding the responsible allocation of taxpayer funds.

A leaked invoice circulating on social media has fueled fresh controversy; The invoice purportedly revealed that the Ministry of Finance sanctioned the purchase of the high-end vehicle.

The leaked invoice, bearing the stamp of approval from the Ministry of Finance, details the procurement of a 2024 BMW Series 7 from Auto Mall Omega Motors for $192,500 after VAT.

The Opposition has consistently lambasted the spending habits of the Davis administration, particularly its expenditures on travel. Opposition Leader Michael Pintard criticized Prime Minister Davis’ recent trip to Botswana as an “extravagant excursion,” highlighting what he perceives as excessive entourage size. Pintard asserted that the government has neglected to prioritize addressing the scourge of violent crimes, as well as the pressing need for accessible healthcare, adequate nutrition, and housing assistance.

