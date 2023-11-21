Government signs HOA with MSC for $100 million Ocean Cay expansion

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Government has signed an expanded Heads of Agreement (HOA) with MSC Cruises for a $100 million expansion plan for Ocean Cay, building on an existing investment of $400 million.

The project is slated for completion in 2024 and will be undertaken in two phases.

Eyewitness News reported back in August that the government had approved the expansion. According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, the expansion project entails a new Marine Conservation Centre specializing in coral research, upgraded facilities, amenities, accommodations, and infrastructure, a deepening of the marina, the creation of a solar farm, and a sustainable, biophilic landscaping plan, that incorporates native flora.

MSC has engaged BRON Development Consultants to assist in implementing innovative environmental solutions.

“My government has fully embraced the development of our Family Islands,” stated Prime Minister Philip Davis, during the HOA signing ceremony in Bimini.

“Whether through capital infrastructure projects, partnerships, or in support of private sector investments like this one, we are committed to developing and growing the economy of every island in our archipelago.”

The Prime Minister added that the expansion signals strong investor confidence while further asserting that “this project represents the kind of corporate responsibility effort and environmental stewardship we want to see from all major developmental projects moving forward.”