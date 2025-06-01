Government signs agreement for energy infrastructure enhancements

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- The government of the Bahamas has signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Family Island Microgrid Company and RenugenPro to enhance energy infrastructure across several islands.

Prime Minister Philip Davis delivered the keynote address on Sunday afternoon at the signing ceremony held at the Office of the Prime Minister.

He described the agreement as a significant step forward in energy reform, emphasizing that the new power purchase initiative will introduce modern, reliable, and affordable electricity to island communities that have long struggled with aging and unreliable energy infrastructure.

This agreement covers Staniel Cay, Black Point, Harbour Island, Bimini, Moore’s Island, Farmer’s Cay, San Salvador, Long Island, Cat Island, and Great Harbour Cay.

While no official price tag has been disclosed for the agreement, Prime Minister Davis said that work is expected to begin by the end of the year.

According to Minister of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis the agreement will be tabled in the House of Assembly in the near future.