Government seeks public input on mooring regulations following cancellation of controversial deal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The government says that it is now seeking deeper engagement and input from stakeholders and the public, recognizing that the country’s longstanding policies on moorings require revision and modernization, this coming on the heels of the cancellation of a controversial mooring deal.

“As the government reviews policy options for the regulation of moorings, as well as the status of existing leases, technology developments, and mechanisms for more efficient oversight and enforcement, we are seeking deeper engagement and input from stakeholders and the public, recognizing that our country’s longstanding policies require revision and modernization,” a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister noted.

It continued: “We continue to maintain one non-negotiable objective: we must move to a new era, in which it is Bahamians who operate and manage our moorings and benefit from doing so, consistent with our shared national interest in marine conservation. The economic opportunities and benefits must stay inside our country. We are taking preliminary steps, prior to our consultation with stakeholders, to ascertain the status of the mooring fields scattered throughout various islands in the Bahamas.”

As part of the process, the government will review whether the existing mooring fields have a seabed lease, a certificate of environmental clearance (CEC), necessary Port approvals, Cabinet-level approval (if necessary), paid the required fees and to whom, and are registered as a Bahamian or foreign company and tax compliant.

To ensure that our public consultations are inclusive, the government is encouraging all with an interest in participating to register with us via opmcommunication@bahamas.gov.bs.

Last week, the Government and Bahamas Moorings Ltd. released statements confirming they had mutually agreed to cancel the deal after concerns over premature mooring installations and the involvement of an Office of the Prime Minister employee. The government had issued a cease-and-desist order to Bahamas Moorings Ltd. for beginning preliminary activities related to the mooring installations without obtaining the necessary approvals.

Bahamas Moorings Ltd. had been granted a seabed lease to install 253 moorings at key locations throughout the Exuma Cays (excluding the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park), with a $2.5 million private investment aimed at advancing marine conservation and sustainable boating infrastructure. The Cabinet approved the project in June 2022, and Bahamas Moorings Ltd. was granted the lease in January 2025.