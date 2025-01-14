Government secures interim Supreme Court injunction to block union strike action

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government has successfully secured an interim injunction from the Supreme Court, prohibiting members of several key unions from engaging in industrial action, including strikes or work stoppages.

The injunction applies to the Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union (BATCU), the Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU), the Consultant Physician Staff Association (CPSA), and the Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU).

Under the terms of the court order, union members who defy the injunction and take part in a strike, refuse to report to work, or leave their place of employment without valid justification could face contempt of court charges, including potential fines or imprisonment. The order also restrains the union leadership and its officers from inciting or encouraging members to engage in such actions or intimidate government employees.

The injunction further requires all employees covered by these unions to return to their duties immediately and refrain from participating in any form of industrial action, including taking sick leave without appropriate certification.

The matter will return to court before Justice Darren Ellis on January 28 at 10:00 AM.

The claimants in the case include the Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, the Minister of Health and Wellness, the Public Hospitals Authority, the Ministry of Labour and Public Service, and the Attorney General.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliates have initiated a nationwide strike, citing the government’s failure to fulfill commitments made in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed more than three years ago. The TUC President, Obie Ferguson, expressed his frustration, accusing the Davis administration of not following through on promises, despite several meetings between union representatives and Prime Minister Philip Davis, as well as other ministers.

The MoU, signed ahead of the 2021 general election between the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and two major umbrella unions, outlined several provisions, including pay reclassifications, promotions, allowances, and the settlement of outstanding industrial agreements. Despite multiple signed agreements, many of the MoU’s key terms have yet to be fully implemented, according to Ferguson.