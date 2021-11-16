Government revenues $92 million ahead of budget in Q1

Central Government’s debt at estimated 98.1% of GDP; total public sector debt 111.1%

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The country’s first-quarter fiscal performance confirmed that the Bahamian economy continues its steady recovery with revenue outcomes exceeding expectations, according to the Ministry of Finance.

In a statement, the ministry explained gains from the uptake in economic performance were owed to the resurgence in the travel and tourism market worldwide. Further, the combination of successful vaccination strategies, locally and other in countries, is resulting in the loosening of travel and other COVID-19 related restrictions worldwide.

It furthered the cautious and measured pace of opening in the local and global economy has consequently supported upticks in domestic business activities.

Yesterday, the Debt Management Office (DMO) of the Ministry of Finance published its first statistical report as mandated under Section 61 of the new Public Debt Management Act, 2021 to prepare and publish public debt statistical bulletins (PDSB), no later than thirty calendar days after the end of each quarter of the fiscal year.

Based on data through end-September 2021, the central Government’s debt stood at an estimated $10,087 million (98.1% of GDP) and the total public sector debt portfolio (i.e., debt of the central Government and the covered Agencies and Government Business Enterprises), stood at $11,429 million for an estimated 111.1% of GDP.

The bulletin includes the outstanding stock of all public sector debt; the size and currency composition of the public sector debt; the interest rate mix of the public sector debt and the maturity profile of the public sector debt.

“This outcome for the first quarter is encouraging as the country continues to recover from such devastating events,” the statement on government revenues read. “Even though the country is still plagued with the impacts of Hurricane Dorian and the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the social and economic environments, the data demonstrates positive movements in the economy signaling the beginning of a sustained recovery. “The revenue performance in the country, which stood at $92.0 million ahead of projections, will be further boosted by increased revenue policies that will be announced and implemented shortly, alongside improved revenue administration efforts with the reintroduction of the Revenue Enhancement Unit (REU). The REU is expected to increase intake by $200 million over the next five years, or roughly 2 percent of GDP.” The statement continued: “Total revenue performance for the quarter was driven by a combination of gains in real property taxes, VAT collections, and excise taxes. Property taxes expanded by $12.1 million and accounted for about 13 percent of the budget. The relaxation of the lockdowns and health and safety restrictions resulted in increases in VAT receipts by $160.0 million to $294.7 million or 34.9 percent of the budget. Excise taxes expanded by $26.9 million or 11.4 percent of the budget. These and other increases raised total revenue to $572.8 million, accounting for 25.5 percent of the budget target.