Government, petroleum retailers still locked in negotiations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis says the government and petroleum retailers remain locked in negotiations over a request from gas operators for gas margins to be increased.

“It’s a difficult situation because if it were easy, we wouldn’t still be talking about it… and so we continue to look for ways that we can bring relief. We just ask the public for patience,” he said.

Back in July, Financial Secretary Simon Wilson reported that discussions between the government and petroleum retailers had come to a “temporary” halt.

At the time, Wilson said: “I think those discussions are in abeyance. We have a proposal before them. They have a counterproposal before the government, and I am assuming that perhaps later in the summer, we will get together and try and finalize it.”