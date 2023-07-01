Government moving to settle property acquisition arrears

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Government is making an immediate payment of $10 million towards the land acquisition obligations of the government according to Attorney General Ryan Pinder.

Pinder during his recent budget debate contribution in the Senate noted that successive administrations have failed to compensate Bahamian landowners for decades, calling this situation “unjust”.

“I am pleased to announce that we are making an immediate payment of $10 million towards land acquisition obligations of the Government. We are also putting in place a payment plan program with the Ministry of Finance to work towards the payment of all property acquisition arrears to the Government,” said Pinder.

“This is a very important announcement, these amounts have been long overdue, and they are generally an infusion of cash directly into the pockets of Bahamians. No other government before us has taken the initiative to satisfy these claims to Bahamians, it this new day PLP Government that has taken this on,” he bragged.

Pinder also addressed the status of the government’s settlement agreement with Arawak Homes and the regularisation of homeowners in Pinewood Gardens.

“I have routinely given updates on the status of the settlement agreement with Arawak Homes and the regularization of the title of homeowners in Pinewood Gardens. I am pleased to announce that we have been working diligently and have now provided Arawak Homes with completed files for fifty-five homes to be conveyed by Arawak homes,” said Pinder.

There are forty-three files remaining to be reviewed and verified. I am advised that Arawak Homes is completing the requisite surveys and we wait on them to complete this exercise in order to close the door on this long-standing issue to Bahamian homeowners. I encourage Arawak Homes to complete this review and provide duly executed conveyances as soon as they can.

He added: “This is a new day for the homeowner in Pinewood Gardens, achieving resolution to a vexing issue that the prior Government and the prior Member of Parliament could not deliver on,” referencing now-opposition senator Reuben Rahming.