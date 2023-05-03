Government looking to amend law prohibiting Bahamians from casino gambling

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Government is looking to amend the law which prohibits Bahamians from gambling in casinos, according to Gaming Board Chairman Dr Daniel Johnson, who said The Bahamas should not “ discriminate against our own people”.

Casino gaming is legal in The Bahamas for non-residents 18 years and older. Section 50 of the Lotteries and Gaming Act, however prohibits from gambling in casinos all persons who are work permit holders (non-Bahamians), permanent residents (non-Bahamians), ordinary residents of The Bahamas (Bahamian nationals), and the spouses of these persons.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 3rd Caribbean Regulator’s Forum & 10th Caribbean Gaming Show at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, Johnson noted that legislation to address the issue as well as bring the country’s gaming sector “into the 21st century” will be rolled out in the next several months.

“There are a couple of big things we have to consider,” he said. “We can’t discriminate against our own people. I’m a former politico. It’s a peculiar thing that you can gamble on Carmichael Road but you can’t come over here and place a $10 bet. It’s a peculiar thing that there are certain people who can go certain places and do it and other people can’t.

We want to have a regime that gives people a choice as to what they wish to do and where they want to do it. We’re not to police morality in The Bahamas. – Dr Danny Johnson

“Our thing is choice. We want to have a regime that gives people a choice as to what they wish to do and where they want to do it. We’re not to police morality in The Bahamas. We ask people to be responsible but we want to change our view about policing our own people. Our people don’t need policing. They need to prosper and that’s the balancing act we have to go with.”

Johnson also noted that the country’s gaming laws need to be modernized for the 21st century. He also indicated that the legislation will be shared with local and international stakeholders. “We want to have legislation that facilities growth and prosperity and protects our citizens,” he said.

In Johnson’s view, gaming is part of this nation’s tourism offering. He argued that it must seek to include entertainment in a model similar to Las Vegas if it is to evolve and reach its maximum potential.

“We have to reimagine and reengineer our entertainment brand and the gaming world has the capacity to do that. We are looking at bringing the gaming industry along with entertainment and that would take our brand up another notch,” he said.

According to Johnson, there are currently licenses available for land-based casinos.

“We have seven licenses for local operators and six are taken. We have three casino operators. Our Lucaya is laying dormant for the time being. We have two licenses we would like to see turned on, that’s Exuma and Grand Bahama,” he revealed.