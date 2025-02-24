Government issues ‘cease-and-desist’ order on Exuma mooring project for lacking approvals

In a statement, the government noted that Bahamas Moorings Ltd. has been granted a seabed lease to install 253 moorings at key locations throughout the Exuma Cays (excluding the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park), subject to conditions set by the government. The $2.5 million private investment, it said, represents a significant step forward in marine conservation and sustainable boating infrastructure, helping to protect The Bahamas’ delicate marine environment while ensuring responsible anchoring practices.

“The Cabinet of The Bahamas approved the project in June 2022. In January 2025, Bahamas Moorings Ltd. was granted a lease agreement. This approval was contingent on the group obtaining all necessary governmental approvals. However, the Government has been notified that preliminary activities under the lease agreement commenced prior to the group receiving all of the required approvals—including the requirement of public consultation. Thus, the government has issued a cease-and-desist order,” the government said.

The statement came hours after a report began circulating on social media, raising questions about a $2.5 million lease deal reportedly involving just over 4,000 acres of seabed being halted.

The government in its statement also noted that a Request for Proposal was not required, as the project is a private commercial venture, albeit in the national interest, not involving government expenditures, and was proposed to the Government.

Under the terms of the seabed lease agreement, the Port Department will receive rental fees, and Inland Revenue will receive VAT and business license fees. When the mooring fields are operational, boaters are expected to use them and pay a fee once connected to a mooring or anchored within one of the mooring fields. Fees will range from $0.50 per foot per day for smaller vessels to $1.00 per foot per day for larger yachts.

According to the government, for years, unregulated anchoring has significantly damaged coral reefs and seagrass beds—critical marine habitats supporting biodiversity and carbon sequestration. Recent research by Beneath the Waves, a leading marine science organization, has documented a 20-30 percent decline in seagrass coverage in parts of the Exuma Cays over the past decade, underscoring the urgent need for action.

Installing these moorings it said will help preserve marine ecosystems while enhancing navigational safety by reducing anchor-related destruction and minimizing seabed disturbance.

The project will reportedly utilize eco-friendly moorings with helical anchors, a system successfully implemented in mooring fields at the Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park, Staniel Cay, and Elizabeth Harbour, Georgetown. These moorings will help organize anchoring patterns, improve vessel safety, and reduce the environmental impact of unregulated anchoring. Additional benefits include a reduction in sediment disruption, carbon loss, and greenhouse gas emissions.

This initiative according to the government is also a key component of the Bahamas Blue Carbon Project, which aims to generate funding through carbon credit sales linked to the protection of seagrass beds and marine sediment—critical natural carbon sinks.

The government noted that beyond conservation, the mooring project will facilitate the collection of valuable environmental data to support research and global conservation efforts. These efforts align with the government’s broader climate initiatives and long-term goals for ocean health and sustainability.