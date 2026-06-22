Government invites bids for new national digital payments system

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of The Bahamas have launched a search for a technology provider to develop and support a new digital payments platform designed to modernize how the Government collects revenue and disburses funds.

In a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by the Central Bank, qualified vendors are being invited to submit technical and commercial proposals for the design, implementation and ongoing support of a Government Digital Payment System that will replace the existing DigiPay platform.

The proposed system forms part of the Government’s broader digital transformation agenda and is intended to expand the use of electronic payments across the public sector. The platform is expected to facilitate revenue collection for government ministries and agencies while providing citizens and businesses with additional payment options.

According to the RFP, the new system must be interoperable with existing payment methods, including debit and credit cards, the SandDollar central bank digital currency and the national Fast Payment System (FPS), which is currently being developed. It must also support government disbursements, including payments to local vendors and merchants, public sector salaries and pensions, as well as targeted payments to residents in Family Island and other cash-dependent communities.

The Central Bank said it is seeking a bidder with a proven track record in delivering similar payment solutions, a strong understanding of the evolving payments landscape and the capacity to manage project timelines, implementation risks and deliverables. Proposals will be assessed on factors including total cost of ownership, service and support capabilities, usability, scalability and interoperability with government systems and third-party applications.

The contract will be awarded following a comprehensive evaluation of each proposal, including the proposed hardware, software and services, the qualifications and experience of bidders and subcontractors, and overall cost.

The RFP states that all questions and requests for clarification must be submitted electronically by July 17, 2026, while the successful bidder is expected to be notified of the award on or about September 30, 2026.