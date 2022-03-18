Government House renovations could be completed in July

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Permanent Secretary to the Governor General Jack Thompson said yesterday that the renovations at Government House were expected to be completed by July, though he did not wish to commit to an exact completion date.

“The approximate date for Government House, the completion of renovations continue to shift because as you can imagine, every time you go into something, you find there is something else and we have been having that,” Thompson said.

The scope of the work was originally pegged at around $6 million.

Asked about that cost to date, Thompson said he would have to confirm with the Ministry of Finance.

The renovations were due to be completed last December.

That date was shifted to April, 2022.

But Thompson said he was advised it would be completed by July of this year.

“I am not going to stand here and make any commitments to a final date, save and except to say that the work is well in its advanced stages: the ballroom, they have completely renovated the roof. The house, the roof, you know, was leaking. The place was leaking, [in] a terrible state.

“But it is advancing very, very good.

“I have had several tours and I think you are going to be very, very proud of Government House.

“But I want to stay away from nailing down a date because I don’t want to set that expectation.”

The work is being overseen by Floyd Wilmot of Telco Enterprises Limited, a Bahamian construction company.

Of the work, Thompson said the company has been “giving it their best” and it is “going to be a wonderful project at the end of the day”.

“The governor general often says that our front door, that’s where people come when they’re visiting The Bahamas, so we will see,” the permanent secretary added.

In July 2019, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis, the then opposition leader, slammed the Minnis administration for reportedly spending $9,000 per month in rent for His Excellency CA Smith until renovations were completed at Government House.

Following the swearing-in of the governor general, it was revealed that Smith would move into a residence in Port New Providence, rented by the government.

Former Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said in 2019 that he was unable to confirm the terms, but arrangements were made for Smith to take residency.

Repeated requests have been made for the monthly expense of the governor general’s accommodations from Ministry of Finance officials.

When contacted yesterday evening, Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis said he would find out.

In the 2019/2020 budget, the government allocated $857,000 for personal emoluments of the governor general.

The figure was revised to more than $823,000 in the 2020/2021 budget and $831,000 in the 2021/2022 supplemental budget.

Smith was sworn in as governor general in July 2019.