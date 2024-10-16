Government hosts ground breaking for new clinic in Mangrove Cay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government sealed a 6.8 million dollar contract for the construction of a new clinic in Mangrove Cay, Andros on Wednesday. Prime Minister Philip Davis, Minister of Health and Wellness Michael Danville, and Member of Parliament for South Andros, Leon Lundy travelled with a team to the island for the official signing ceremony.

Prime Minister Philip Davis asserted that the new facility will modernize the way healthcare services are provided on the island and resolve the long-standing issue of residents having to drive far distances to receive medical care.

According to Dr. Darville, the clinic will feature a morgue, waste building, and emergency room services.

Member of Parliament for South Andros, Leon Lundy asserted that “this clinic is only the beginning”, adding that the clinic will promote wellness and preventative care, enabling residents to build healthier communities.”

Dr. Darville said that the clinic should be completed in the next 15-18 months.