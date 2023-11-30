Government eyes intellectual property reform to bolster orange economy

November 30, 2023 Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attorney General Ryan Pinder revealed Thursday morning that government is currently in the process of conducting Intellectual Property reform which will begin with widespread public consultation in the coming months.

Pinder says the aim is to provide creatives within the orange economy with strengthened legal frameworks to protect their intellectual property.

Cabinet is expected to discuss the reformation process next week before government begins engaging the wider community for feedback.

