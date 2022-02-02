Government eyeing “world class” airport for Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is committed to building a world-class airport in Grand Bahama and expects to issue a request for proposal within the next 45 days for the airport’s redevelopment.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Minister Tourism Aviation and Investments revealed yesterday that the government is currently facilitating some remedial work at the airport.

“At the moment we are working swiftly to dos some remedial work at the airport,” he said.

“Firstly we are repairing all of the generators. There was an incident a few weeks ago that caused delays with the nighttime flight. We have already approved the acquisition of I believe five generators for the property. We have also approved the investment in the elevators for the tower. We want to ensure that the airport is safe for day and night time flights and therefore we are during up the equipment that is there.

“The airport is in fact safe. We are doing day and night flights but we are enhancing the equipment as well. We are concerned about the working conditions and we have approved funding for some temporary fixes to ensure that the Bahamian people work in quality conditions,” said Cooper.

He continued: “We want to build a world calls airport. During the course of the next 45 days, we will go out for a request for proposal (RFP). All of the work has been done. We are simply doing final reviews and adjustments for it. We are going to build a world-class airport that the Bahamian people are going to be proud of in Grand Bahama. This is going to support the development of the hotel and also support the overall economy and qualify of life for Bahamian residents.”

The government acquired the Grand Bahama International Airport last Spring, bringing the number of airports under the Airport Authority’s ownership to 30. The airport comprises 2,500 acres, inclusive of an 11,000-foot runway.

Cooper noted that the government will also be calling for investment and participation in the development of nine other airports across the country.

“We are proceeding and hope that by the end of the second quarter we would have advanced this to a point where we have a shortlist. We are going to be moving swiftly ahead.”