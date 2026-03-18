Government, Developer Move to Advance Grand Lucayan Redevelopment

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA – A key meeting between the government and developer Concord Wilshire is scheduled for today, as officials push to finalize outstanding documentation and move forward with the long-delayed redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan resort.

Director of Investments Phylicia Woods-Hanna said the meeting is expected to provide greater clarity on timelines and next steps, as the developer continues to refine its development plan.

“We continue to push through with the project,” Woods-Hanna told Eyewitness News, noting that Concord Wilshire is still fine-tuning elements of the proposal.

Her comments come as questions persist over delays, after the developer missed a previously indicated two-week timeline to provide key updates. Woods-Hanna acknowledged the setback, but maintained that large-scale developments are inherently fluid.

“Projects of this nature always evolve,” she said. “Even though they committed to two weeks, so much could change in that time.”

She confirmed that Concord Wilshire remains the lead developer, adding that further details, including a definitive timeline, phased development plans and potential partners, are expected following ongoing discussions.

Woods-Hanna said the size and scope of the Grand Lucayan property will require multiple components, including demolition, construction and coordination with various partners.

She also pointed to the added complexity of the project, noting that as a government-owned asset, redevelopment efforts must navigate additional layers of oversight, including permitting and collaboration with the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

“It’s not as if it’s a private asset, there are a number of considerations,” she said.

The government has already completed several transitional steps in preparation for redevelopment, including the redundancy exercise for employees and settlements with vendors.

Officials also confirmed that negotiations with potential hotel brands remain ongoing, with each operator requiring specific design and operational adjustments to be incorporated into the overall development plan.

In May 2025, the Davis administration signed an agreement with Concord Wilshire for the sale and redevelopment of the property, marking the third such deal since the Minnis administration acquired the Grand Lucayan.

The redevelopment has been positioned as a key component of the government’s broader economic strategy for Grand Bahama, particularly as the island continues efforts to revive its tourism sector.

However, progress on the project has been closely watched by the public, especially following earlier announcements and timelines that have yet to materialize.

Despite the delays, Woods-Hanna said the government remains committed to advancing the redevelopment, with further updates expected in the coming weeks.