Government delivering over $1.5 billion in new projects for Grand Bahamians says PM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Davis administration is delivering over $1.5 billion in new projects for the people of Grand Bahama, according to Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Davis made the comments while bringing remarks at the opening of Obadiah H. Wilchcombe Government Complex, a multi-million dollar Government Administration Complex in Eight Mile Rock that had been under construction for years.

Davis said that the late Cabinet minister was not only pivotal in ensuring that the administrative complex was built but also worked hand-in-hand with his fellow MPs and Cabinet Ministers to secure developments like the Eden Resort, EMR sea wall, the upcoming completion of Holmes Rock Junior High School, the West End Police Station and many other projects that were driven through the pipeline by his persistence.

“In total, we are delivering over $1.5 billion in new projects for the Grand Bahamian people,” said Davis.

Prime Minister Davis remembered Wilchcombe as “a true statesman with a heart for the people.”

“He gave his all to the cause of making his nation and his community a better place. He was a great journalist and champion of a free and empowered press. He was among the best Ministers of Tourism this nation has ever seen.

“In his most recent role as Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, he oversaw tremendous progress in the expansion of support for those who rely on the government for help, and he advanced laws to protect women and children from violence. His life’s work will leave a lasting, positive impact on our nation,” said Davis.