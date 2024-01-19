Government defers implementation of new boat registration fees

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has opted to postpone the implementation of new boat registration fees, following mounting concerns, particularly from local fishermen.

The Opposition yesterday criticized the government for having to reverse course on what it deemed a hastily introduced fee increase. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper confirmed yesterday that the government is deferring the implementation of new boat registration fees, which were introduced in the budget last June.

Keith Carroll, the National Fisheries Association’s (NFA) president, welcomed the government’s decision.”We heard that the government is not going ahead with the increase at this time. That’s good, we’re happy to hear that,” he said.

The Opposition criticized the government yesterday for backtracking on its decision. East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson stated: “The PLP administration has now opted to suspend their hastily implemented fee increase on recreational and commercial boat owners. These fees were imposed without consultation, disregarding the significant impact on small fishermen, the overall cost of conducting business, and subsequently, the retail prices of marine products reaching the average Bahamian household. This is a domestically induced inflation.”

He went on to say: “Last week, we highlighted the very real challenges faced by small Bahamian commercial boat owners and fishermen, some of whom reportedly witnessed their annual boating fees skyrocket from $260 to $2,600. These increases directly affect the lives of numerous fishermen in East Grand Bahama, particularly in East End settlements, including Sweetings Cay. These areas heavily rely on fishing, and many fishermen utilize their vessels to support their families. It is heartless to impose such an extreme registration fee hike.

“The president of the Fisheries Association has pointed out to this insensitive PLP government that smaller fishermen may simply be incapable of affording these exorbitant fee hikes. Through its own callous and arrogant actions, this PLP government is putting small fishermen and commercial boaters in East Grand Bahamas and the rest of the Bahamas in an untenable situation.”

Thompson also urged the Davis administration to promptly reverse its decision to increase VAT on essential items such as the breadbasket, medicines, and other critical everyday items.

“We challenge this PLP administration to go even further and immediately remove VAT from all healthy food. The FNM has advocated for the reversal of this regrettable decision to increase VAT by 100 percent on these items, a move driven purely by political motives to undermine the FNM’s record on social assistance and policy support for the most vulnerable.”

According to an amendment to the Boat Registration Act, annual fees for boats under 15 feet would be $36, up from $30. Owners of boats between 15 and 25 feet in length would pay $60, up from $50. Fees for boats between 25 and 50 feet would increase to $120, up from $100, while fees for boats between 50 and 100 feet would increase from $200 to $240. Owners of boats 100 feet or more would pay an annual fee of $480, up from $400. For the transfer of registration, the fee will increase from $10 to $100.