Government defends House Speaker against “unfair treatment” claims from the Free National Movement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper asserted Thursday morning that while the voice of the minority in the House of Assembly will be heard, “The majority will rule.”

His comments came following an uproar in HOA yesterday; the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) became quite vocal in the Lower Chamber as the Boat Registration Amendment Act 2024 and the Water Skiing And Motorboat Control Amendment Bill 2024 were passed. The FNM asserted that the HOA speaker ignored their attempts to be heard in the Lower Chamber during the passage of those bills and subsequently called a press conference to event their frustrations to local media once HOA proceedings were dismissed.

Cooper told media Thursday morning, “Our agenda will not be derailed by political antics and therefore; and we will do so fairly, we will do so deliberately and we will understand the rules of democracy.”

“The majority will rule, the government’s administration will run the agenda as we see fit, the minority will be heard and I am confident that they were heard yesterday with equal time as the government and therefore we will move forward.”