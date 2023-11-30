Government calls recent IMF report “good news” for country’s economy

LocalNovember 30, 2023November 30, 2023 at 4:46 pm Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis says a recent report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is welcomed “good news,” which heralds a robust rebound for the country’s economy heading into 2024.

The IMF report, which was released in October 2023, projected that the country’s economy would have grown by 1.8% heading into 2024. However, following a recent meeting with government heads, the international economic watchdog has said it will improve that rating to stand at 2.3% growth heading into 2024.

“To have them endorse our position that our economy will be growing faster is very, very important,” he said.

