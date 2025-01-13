Government braces for mass national strike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Critical government services could grind to a halt today as the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and its affiliates launch a nationwide strike, citing the Davis administration’s failure to honor commitments outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed over three years ago.

TUC President Obie Ferguson expressed frustration, accusing the government of failing to act on promises despite regular meetings with Prime Minister Philip Davis and other ministers.

“As my mother used to say, a promise is a comfort to a fool. Well, we are not fools, and we say enough is enough,'”Ferguson said in a voice note to union members.

Ferguson, whose affiliates include the Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) and Bahamas Customs and Immigration Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU), argued that industrial action is now necessary to pressure the government into fulfilling its commitments. He emphasized that while the TUC has upheld its part of the MoU, it has been met with ‘nothing but empty promises’ in return.

The strike threatens to disrupt key services, including healthcare and public administration, as unions demand meaningful action on unresolved labor issues.

The MoU signed between the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and two major umbrella union groups before the 2021 general election, outlined several key provisions, including pay reclassifications, promotions, allowances, and the settlement of outstanding industrial agreements. Ferguson reiterated that, despite signing numerous industrial agreements, many critical terms of the MoU remain unfulfilled.

“We have been patient for three and a half years. In the morning, we will demonstrate that we have had enough, and the powers that be will feel the might of the workers,” Ferguson added.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, in a statement Sunday evening, indicated that he had tried to contact President Obie Ferguson and scheduled a 2:00 p.m. meeting with the union head on Monday. “It is curious to me that after days of trying to reach Mr. Ferguson by phone, and his apparent refusal to answer his phone, he now publishes a voice note saying with the untruth that my government has not sought to resolve problems,” Prime Minister Davis wrote. “In fact, my diary shows that he had agreed to a meeting tomorrow at 2 p.m. So is it not in bad faith to agree to meet then tell his members to go on strike?” The TUC represents 14 unions across the country, which are scheduled to take industrial action on Monday and Tuesday, as directed by President Ferguson in a voice note to union members. Prime Minister Davis chastised the move, calling it illegal, and accused Ferguson of not operating in good faith. “The question one must ask is why would the head of the TUC want to inflict harm on the nation when the problems can be solved by discussions and not an unlawful strike. There is no issue that cannot be discussed and has not been discussed. You know that I have had an open door and the door remains open,” Davis said. The Prime Minister said he had consulted with the Minister of Labour and the Public Service, Pia Glover Rolle, and both parties stand ready to “continue to engage.” “We must and will make every reasonable, fair, and rational effort to provide proper healthcare and save our economy with the movement of visitors, residents, and products entering and exiting our islands with the controls of Customs and Immigration. We value all other civil servants seeking some level of negotiated resolve,” Davis concluded. Muriel Lightbourne, President of the Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU), stated that the TUC held a meeting with representatives from 14 unions to discuss the ongoing disputes, which include delays in appointments, promotions, reclassifications, unpaid allowances, the loss of vacation benefits, unresolved industrial agreements, and instances where employers have refused to negotiate.

Lightbourne urged union members to stay home in solidarity with their colleagues. “We stand together for a fair resolution,” she said, encouraging workers to enjoy a peaceful day at home. “This is our time to show the power of the workers.”

The planned strike, which is set to begin on January 13th and 14th, 2025, is expected to disrupt services across various sectors, including healthcare and public administration. In anticipation of the industrial action, government agencies have begun implementing contingency plans to minimize its impact.

Minister of Labour Pia Glover Rolle confirmed that the government was aware of the impending strike and had been preparing for it. However, she questioned the union’s decision to take industrial action despite what she described as “numerous meetings” held with union representatives to resolve their issues.

Minister Glover Rolle reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving the labour disputes, highlighting that constructive dialogue had been ongoing for over a year. She pointed to a meeting in December 2024, where key concerns were forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for further action, and noted that the Prime Minister himself had personally engaged with union leaders to address their grievances.

“The Prime Minister has ensured that every concern receives proper attention,” Glover Rolle stated, stressing that the government is committed to resolving most outstanding issues by the end of January, with a follow-up review scheduled for March.

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) has activated contingency plans in anticipation of the strike, focusing on ensuring that patients requiring urgent and acute care continue to receive essential services. However, non-urgent outpatient appointments may be rescheduled as healthcare personnel are reassigned to critical areas within hospitals.

“We understand that this may cause inconvenience, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we prioritize the health and safety of all patients,” said the PHA in a statement, noting that affected patients will be contacted regarding new appointment dates.