Government approves $160M revised proposal for PGA Cat Island development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis yesterday announced that the government has approved a revised proposal from the developers of the PGA golf resort on Cat Island.

The project, initiated by Cat Island Partners in 2009, includes a mixed-use golf, resort, residential, and marina development in Old Bight.

According to Davis, the developers faced delays due to various factors, including the lack of available Crown Land near the Port Howe site designated for the marina. Subsequently, they submitted a scaled-down and redesigned proposal to the government.

He continued, “The new proposal for the Cat Island Partners $160.45 million mixed-use golf, resort, residential and marina project at the PGA Village in Southeast Cat Island, has received government approval. We intend to amend the existing Heads of Agreement with the developers. Phase I of the project is earmarked to provide 150 Bahamian jobs during the construction phase, and 150 to 300 Bahamian jobs during the operational phase.”

Phase I will entail the construction of 125 single-family residential lots, 11.6 acres of multifamily residential pads, 9 holes of the original Rees Jones golf design (with an additional 9 holes planned for phase 2), a village comprising a welcome center, a full-service restaurant, a pro-shop, 12 private 1 and 2 bedroom cabanas, and a multi-use pavilion.

In 2008, PGA of America announced a licensing agreement with Cat Island Partners Ltd., the developers of the Cat Island Golf and Beach Resort, to expand their golf resort community beyond the United States.