“GOVERNMENT APPROVED”: Dexta Daps slated for June

Shenseea performed at National Stadium with hundreds in attendance on Saturday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After being denied approval earlier this year amid rising cases of the coronavirus, Jamaican artist Dexta Daps is expected to perform in Freeport, Grand Bahama in June, according to promoters, who claimed via social media platforms that the event has now been “government approved”.

The event is being promoted by Phluid Factory and is slated for June 4.

In a post on its Instagram page, the promoter uploaded a flyer with the advertised dates and a caption that read: “Government approved, Freeport get ready. Labour Day weekend, Saturday, June 4th, the owner is on [its] way”.

In February, the organizers of the highly-anticipated Dexta Daps Reggae Valentine concert canceled the event and committed to providing a full refund to ticket purchasers after the events were denied approval by the Ministry of Health.

At the time, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said the application from the organizers had been denied twice, and if a third was submitted, it was “very unlikely” it would be successful given the number of cases, hospitalizations, and concerns surrounding large gatherings.

New COVID-19 cases continue to remain in the low single and double digits, though health experts advised in recent weeks that they were closely monitoring a new omicron strain that has become the predominant variant in the United States and the United Kingdom.

A concert featuring Jamaican artist Shensea took place at the National Stadium on Saturday night with hundreds in attendance as she took the stage.

The government amended the Health Services Rules earlier this year allowing social gathering indoors with no more than 40 people and gathering outdoors up to 100 people — up from the previously permitted 20 and 30 respectively.

As cases continued to trend down, the rules have since been twice amended, now allowing gathering indoors at a private residence or a facility with 75 percent occupancy and outdoors with no more than 300 people.

All attendees must either be fully vaccinated or present a valid negative COVID-19 test result and adhere to COVID protocols in both circumstances.

The rules include a mask mandate that removes the requirement to wear masks in resorts and outdoors where social distancing is facilitated.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis has said further amendments will be made as the nation sees reduced numbers of infections.

Conversely, Darville has said if health experts observe an uptick, measures will be tightened in response.

Saturday’s concert saw some attendees wearing masks, while many others opted out, baring their faces as the Jamaican artist performed around 2am.

Restrictions of recitals, regattas, in-person conferences, seminars or workshops as well as drive-thru cookouts have also been relaxed and no longer require submissions for review and approval by the health advisory committee.

However, concert events and others that attract large gatherings require approval.

The Bahamas has recorded 33,483 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Twenty new infections were recorded on Saturday, with 13 of them having a history of travel in the last 14 days.

There were just five hospitalized cases over the weekend.

The positivity rate on Saturday stood at 16 percent, though health experts have opined that the average positivity rate over a period is a better indication of the actual transmission rate in The Bahamas.

A total of 72 cases were recorded between April 17-23.

During that period, 709 tests were performed, reflecting a positivity rate of just over 10 percent, double the recommended World Health Organization rate of five percent.