Government and GBPA in ongoing discussions over Grand Bahama’s economic recovery efforts

 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- President of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Ian Rolle told reporters Thursday morning that government, through the Ministry of Grand Bahama, is working closely with the authority to help chart how best it can further support with the economic rebound of that island.

A war of words erupted in the press in 2023 between both the GBPA and government; the Davis-Cooper administration accused the GBPA of lacking the financial resources to maintain Freeport and that a new investor is needed.

There have been no reported incidents of contention between both parties for a number of months now.

