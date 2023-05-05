Government amending insurance coverage for security forces to cut $80 million annual spend

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The government is spending over $80 million a year on private insurance with the majority covering individuals who are not employees it was revealed yesterday, with the Ministry of National Security announcing that an amendment to the policy which provides medical insurance coverage to dependents of members of the security branches will come into effect July 1.

In a statement yesterday the Ministry of National Security acknowledged the concerns raised by the public regarding the recent Cabinet decision (ICO 15 (23) 20) approving an amendment to the policy that provides medical insurance coverage to dependents of members of the security branches.

“Effective 1st July 2023, the policy will only provide medical insurance coverage for employees, while allowing dependent coverage at the employees’ cost. We want to clarify that the new policy will not apply to officers hired prior to 1st July 2023. This decision was made after thorough consideration of the financial implications on the government’s budget,” the Ministry stated.

It added, “The government currently spends over $80 million a year on private insurance, with the majority covering individuals who are not employees. This amendment aligns with policies adopted by many large organisations in both the private and public sectors. It aims to ensure the long-term sustainability of the medical insurance program while maintaining the necessary support for our security branch members. We have taken great care to balance fiscal responsibility with the well-being and protection of our dedicated law enforcement personnel. We acknowledge the sacrifices and dedication of our law enforcement officers in standing on the front line on behalf of the Bahamian people. We are committed to ensuring that all law enforcement officers receive medical health insurance protection.”

FNM deputy leader and St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright in a statement yesterday called the benefit cut “disgraceful and heartless.”

“The government’s announcement of insurance benefit cuts for the men and women of the security branches commencing July 1, 2023 is heartless, unconscionable and a betrayal. Thousands of Bahamian men and women in the spirit of national service, patriotism and love of country enlist in our security branches,” stated Cartwright.

He continued, “They put their lives in daily service to and the protection of our nation and the Bahamian people. Their devotion to a call to national service is often at great sacrifice to their families and loved ones. Furthermore this new policy would discourage other young Bahamian men and women from joining our security branches. For the government to announce in the same week its intention to build a $100 million prison facility but cut the benefits of our security branches is mind-boggling and head scratching.Even more shortsighted, this government’s policy is being put forward as crime continues to wreak havoc on our streets with 44 murders already this year, and our immigration crisis showing no signs of letting up.”

Cartwright called on the government to reevaluate what he described as an insensitive and heartless policy. “The men and women of our security branches deserve our protection, support and loyalty. They deserve a government that cares,” he said.