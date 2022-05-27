GOOD START: Electric vehicle dealer lauds government’s decision on EV price ceiling

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A local electric vehicle dealer said yesterday that while “much remains to be done”, the government’s duty reduction on electric cars is a “good start”.

Prime Minister Philip Davis noted that the government has reduced the duty on electric cars with a value of under $70,000 to 10 percent and for vehicles over $70,000 the duty will be 25 percent, the same framework that presently exists for all hybrid cars.

Pia Farmer, owner and managing director of Easy Car Sales, said: “We applaud the Government’s intention to reduce their carbon footprint by adopting electric vehicles for their fleet. For every gas car that is replaced by a 100 percent electric vehicle, we will reduce harmful CO2 emissions by 4.6 metric tons, per car, per year. We currently await confirmation that the duty on EV chargers has been eliminated.”

She said: “This would be welcome news, as it will encourage the installation of a wider network of chargers for public use which will expand EV ownership to those unable to install their own charger. This is will also reduce the capital cost of fast charger networks, allowing EV drivers to charge their vehicles in minutes.”

Farmer said: “Raising the ceiling from $50,000 to $70,000 will help businesses to adopt cleaner and cheaper transportation for their fleets by expanding the number of commercial vehicles that will qualify for the lower duties. Much remains to be done but this is certainly a good start, and we are happy to assist with our expertise to make electric mobility a reality in The Bahamas.”