‘GOOD SIGNS’: Minister hints at loosening COVID restrictions if downward trend continues

Darville says he wants local event organizers to be part of country’s reopening but “we have to creep before we walk”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government will begin to further relax COVID-19 restrictions in country if cases continue to trend downward and hospitalizations improve, according to Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville.

Darville was responding to questions from reporters ahead of Cabinet yesterday regarding the government’s COVID-19 restrictions and protocols following the denial of the highly-anticipated Dexta Daps concerts on New Providence and Grand Bahama slated for this weekend.

I would like to see the economy fully open up, but as minister of health, I must be mindful and I must be measured of the circumstances in our country. – Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville

Health officials confirmed 31 new COVID cases on Monday, including 22 on New Providence, four on Grand Bahama, three on the Berry Islands, one on Abaco and one with the location pending.

There were also 57 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 6,687.

Hospitalizations have also seen a decrease to 67, of which 61 are moderately ill and six are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The total number of cases in the country since the start of the pandemic and up to Monday stood at 32,833.

“Once we begin to see improvement at our tertiary facilities with the numbers trending down, we are definitely interested in trying to open other sectors of the economy,” Darville said.

“One of the things that we are doing is holding back on mass gatherings.

“If we see good signs, we will begin to relax things a bit more.

“I would like to see the economy fully open up, but as minister of health, I must be mindful and I must be measured of the circumstances in our country.”

While other parts of the world are doing away with mask-wearing and COVID testing mandates, Darville said The Bahamas must think about the circumstance of its healthcare system, which is an ongoing challenge.

“To repair our healthcare system is not a quick fix; it takes time,” the health minister continued.

“We have to plan. We are talking about repairing structures, brick and mortar, but that doesn’t happen overnight.

“We have to creep before we walk, but at the same time, we want to get the economy open.”

Darville added: “We want to see Bahamians who specialize in promotions and events to be able to be a part of it. We all would like to be part of it.

“All of us are experiencing COVID burnout and the quicker we begin to see signs that are consistent and not fluctuating, we at [the] Ministry of Health will join in to relax many of the restrictions that presently exists.”

Several “ad hoc” holiday events were canceled or postponed at the beginning of the year after the government suspended all approvals for large gatherings and limited indoor gatherings to no more than 20 people, while outdoor gatherings may have up to 30.

These restrictions, however, did not apply to gatherings at hotels. There has once again been backlash over this decision.