GONE ROGUE: Affilliate unions disgruntled over MOU signing with PLP, “we never saw the document”

NTCUB says MOU still pending ratification by central council

Former Labour director says MOU “no threat” to FNM and only “politically motivated”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several affiliates of the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) declared yesterday that they were not involved in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) that was carried out by umbrella unions on Wednesday.

In a statement bashing the move by the executives of the NCTUB, nine of the trade union’s affiliates said they were not consulted during the process.

Those unions have also said they have “no confidence” in NTCUB President Bernard Evans and for several months “have been asking him to resign”.

However, responding to the allegations, the NCTUB said the MOU signed with the PLP was approved by the majority executive council of the umbrella trade union and is pending ratification by its central council.

NTCUB Assistant Secretary-General Daniel Thompson said the Workers’ Agenda, is the culmination of discussions with NCTUB and CBTUC Affiliates over the last several months and assured that the majority of the affiliates of the NCTUB have in the confidence in the current leadership.

“The executives of the NCTUB are disappointed that the rogue elements of the congress who seek leadership of the same, are prepared to bring into the public domain matters internal to the organisation,” Thompson said.

“We will not be tempted to behave likewise. Suffice it to say that the majority of the affiliates of the NCTUB have the confidence in the current leadership which has been ordered by consent by the Supreme Court, to remain in place until matters brought by rogue elements of the congress are fully disposed of.”

Thompson added that several of the unions that signed the memo are merely observers of the NTCUB.

Those unions that signed the document included the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU), Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT, the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU), the Airport, Airline & Allied Worker Union (AAAWU), the Bahamas Airline Pilots Association (BALPA), the Bahamas Commercial Stores & Warehouse Union (BCSWU), the Bahamas Financial Services Union (BFSU), the Bahamas Musician & Entertainers Union (BMEU) and the Union of Public Officers (UPO).

“We are disappointed [in] President Bernard Evans, who openly announced more than two months ago that he was quitting the labour movement without even informing the affiliates and is now making a mockery of the NCTUB,” the group said. “We the affiliates have “no confidence” in President Bernard Evans and for several months we have been asking him to resign (vacate the seat). “This disingenuous action of a “purported signing” on our behalf is the “straw that has broken the camel’s back.” This is in contravention of our constitution and we refuse to stand idly by and allow our members to be used as pawns.” During a joint press conference at the BCPOU Hall, NCTUB President Bernard Evans said the umbrella unions, including the Trade Union Congress (TUC), drafted a workers’ agenda that outlines the needs, concerns, and expectations of workers and presented it to each political organization, including the current administration. Evans noted however that only the PLP responded and was willing to endorse and sign the document.

Several leaders from the auxiliary unions were present at Thursday’s signing and meeting, including the Bahamas Nurses Union, Bahamas Utilities Services and Allied Workers Union (BUSAWU), Customs, Immigration, and Allied Workers Union (BCIAW), the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) and others.

Former Director of Labour John Pinder said yesterday that the entire ordeal was nothing more than a political ploy.

Pinder said the PLP has had MOUs with trade unions in 1976 and in 2010 and is nothing new.

“It’s always the PLP doing these things but nothing materialises,” he said.

“When you trying to get in power, you do all kinds of things, make all kinds of promises you know you may not be able to fulfil.”

He insisted that the party is simply trying to get trade union leaders on their side hoping they are in a position to bring their membership.

“No government could really make no big-time promise because you’re on the outside looking in and when you get there you find things are completely different from you thought,” he said.

Pinder added that Evans and TUC President Obie Ferguson are “known” to lean towards the PLP, so “it’s all politically motivated”.

He said the agreement is no threat to the Free National Movement or the governing party winning the upcoming General Election.