Golden Girls still not able to turn key on new homes 24 years later

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Government is now clearing down land gifted to the five Golden Girls after their Olympic Gold win in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The issue regarding the state of the property and the difficulty with access was raised by third leg runner, Pauline Davis.

While appearing on Beyond the Headlines with Shenique Miller Monday night, Davis expressed concerns that she could possibly die before getting to enjoy the reward of her handwork.

Eyewitness News went with Davis to Olympic Drive where the land has been set aside for Davis and her teammates Debbie Ferguson-Mckenzie, Eldece Clarke, Savatheda Fynes-Coke and Chandra Sturrup on Tuesday.

Construction workers were on property clearing the land down for the Olympians. Davis told Eyewitness News that while it is sad that it has taken so long, she is happy to finally see movement.