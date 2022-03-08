Golden Girl shines at official book signing

Two-time Olympic champion Pauline Davis selected as face of World Athletics’ International Women’s Day campaign

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, one of the most exceptional Bahamian women will be honored on both the national and international stage.

Following the release of her much-anticipated memoir, “Running Sideways”, Pauline Davis will be on hand at Goodman’s Bay today from 5pm until 8pm for her first official book signing.

Bahamians from all walks of life are expected to attend this special celebration of excellence, including many other athletes from the track and field community.

“This book signing is for all Bahamians,” said Davis, who added that there will be special VIP tents, a stage and refreshments served.

“Goodman’s Bay was where it all started, not just for me but a whole generation of Bahamian coaches and athletes.

“These humble origins are important. It is a reminder of how far we have come.

“I want March 8 to be a celebration for our entire country and the incredible accomplishments we continue to produce on the world stage.”

A series of speeches and presentations are being planned to honor coaches and athletes, past and present.

TR Todd, Davis’ ghostwriter and former business editor of the Nassau Guardian, will also be on hand.

One of the presentations will be a special message from Sebastian Coe, a former Olympic champion and president of World Athletics, the governing body of international track and field.

Today not only marks Davis’ first official book signing, but also the start of International Women’s Day, where the golden girl will take center stage at World Athletics’ ongoing campaign to fight for equality in sport.

World Athletics, which represents 214 countries in the world of track and field, has launched a #BreakTheBias campaign to advocate for true equality for women in sport.

Coe is expected to kick off the 2022 campaign today by announcing Davis as his role model. In an exclusive podcast with Coe, Davis will share her inspiring story, discuss her own personal struggles for equality and offer advice to the next generation of athletes.

While Davis is perhaps best known for her exploits on the track, she also distinguished herself in sports administration. She was elected as the first black woman to the prestigious World Athletics Council, and later enshrined as a lifetime member of the council, becoming only the second woman at the time to receive this appointment.

Davis said: “It is [a] true honor to work with World Athletics on this important, noble campaign to bring true gender equality to our sport. I am very thankful to serve and do what I can to advance these ideals.

“In many ways, tomorrow’s book signing feels like my life has come full circle, and I cannot wait to see my fellow Bahamians and celebrate our success on the world stage.”

Copies of “Running Sideways: The Olympic Champion Who Made Track and Field History” will be available for purchase at Goodman’s Bay and can be signed by the author.

Books are also available at local shops in The Bahamas, or can be ordered through Amazon.