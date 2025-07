NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- The Golden Gates constituency under the patronage of Member of Parliament Pia Glover-Rolle kicked off its annual summer camp Monday at the Sybil Strachan Primary School.

Glover-Rolle told reporters that the camp, now in its 4th year, places a special focus on nurturing the whole child with the infusion of Bahamian culture and its commercial benefits.

The camp ends on Friday where attendees will have a parade to display their arts and crafts created during the week.