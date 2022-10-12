“GOLDEN EGG”: DPM says crimes against tourists “just stupid”

2023 forward bookings on track to exceed 2019 record

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Tourism, Aviation, and Investments Chester Cooper yesterday said any crime committed against a tourist “is just a stupid thing to do” given the nation’s economic dependence on the industry.

He commented on recent concerns expressed by tourism stakeholders over the surge in violent crime in the country.

Cooper said that Bahamians must do all they can to manage the issue.

“If we see something we must say something and find a way to settle our grievances and differences in a harmonious manner,” he said.

“A crime against a Bahamian is horrific. A crime against a tourist is just a stupid thing to do. What we should not be doing is biting the hand that feeds us. Sixty cents out of every dollar we get comes from tourism. We are reliant on tourism for our very way of life. It boggles the mind that anyone would seek to kill or hurt the goose that lays the golden egg.”

Cooper noted the travel advisory released by the US State Department did not reflect a change in its safety rating but an update on health concerns related to COVID-19.

“The advisory remains at Level 2 and has been at Level 2 for some time,” he said.

“There has been no downgrade as it relates to the travel advisory as a matter of fact the travel advisory removed some of the health concerns as it relates to COVID. The report basically says to exercise common sense precautions, the same precautions you would exercise at home. It does not say do not travel, just exercise your usual sensible precautions.”

Meanwhile, Cooper told the media yesterday that forward bookings for 2023 are on track to surpass the country’s record 2019 tourism arrival numbers.

“Up to the end of July we were less than 10 percent off 2109,” he said.

“We expect that at the end of this year we will be very close to the 7.2 million achieved in 2019. We will definitely exceed it in 2023 based on what we see in our forward bookings. We have been carrying the message around the world that we are open for business and we have been working with all our stakeholders to ensure that message gets out.”

Cooper said that the global sales mission series has been a success.

“The missions have been oversubscribed in every way. We are very enthusiastic about the response. The brand is very strong. It demonstrates that we have done an exceptional job over the years promoting and building the brand,” said Cooper.

Cooper said the next mission will take place in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina next week.

He noted American Airlines will offer service from Raleigh North Carolina to Nassau and Bahamasair will begin inaugural service from Raleigh to Freeport.