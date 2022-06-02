GOLD LETTER DAY: Sweeting says budget invests heavily on Family Islands

Sweeting says budget addresses neglect of Family Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting announced yesterday that the government will embark in the upcoming budget on constructing new medical facilities on the Family Islands, expand homeownership and further decentralize government services for residents outside of New Providence.

The minister said two medical facilities will be constructed on Central and South Eleuthera beginning next January.

He said another 19 medical facilities will be built or upgraded throughout the Family Islands, calling it welcomed news for Family Islanders as access to healthcare is among the top concerns for residents in those communities.

Often, residents on Family Islands have to be airlifted to New Providence for medical attention, particularly trauma patients.

“Through consultation with medical professionals, social enterprises, and economic advisors, they have formulated a plan and one of the key areas of specific focus for the Family Islands is access to affordable healthcare, timing, and delivery of services,” the minister said, adding that it was a step in the right direction.

Turning to the government’s affordable homes program as he underscored the government’s mandate for economic empowerment, Sweeting announced that before the end of this month, the administrative team in the Ministry of Housing and the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation, along with other partners will travel to Central and South Eleuthera for the mortgage fair to assess potential homeowners.

He also advised that the government will break ground at the new affordable home subdivision at Ocean Hole in Sound Rock.

He said the government must maintain a balanced approach to providing relief “as far and as wide as we can” while placing significant focus on agricultural lands and food security.

To this end, he said the Bahamas Agricultural Industrial Corporation has agreed to transfer the ownership of 100 acres of agricultural land to the Ministry of Housing for the expansion of the community of Hatchet Bay.

Initially, a housing subdivision will be developed and then lands available for commercial and residential development. This is the way forward

“Madam Speaker, this Davis/Cooper administration is about action,” Sweeting continued.

“The kind of action that speaks to rebuilding the psychological and emotional needs of our citizenry, which is rebounding from two years of mental anguish and instability.

“Not only is this administration focused on providing access to homeownership, but it is providing additional avenues for economic empowerment by expanding the amount of exemptions on new construction, renovations and even providing money back up to $40,000 in VAT payments.

“These measures established will promote homeownership, spark the construction industry, and provide flexibility for the pockets of homeowners.”

According to Sweeting, as the government seeks to decentralize government services throughout the Family Islands, a pilot program will be launched to give them the same services as the Registrar General, including amending birth certificates and validating marriage licenses.

Sweeting, who has ministerial responsibility for agriculture, said food security is critical for The Bahamas.

He said his ministry will construct a multipurpose center, known as the Cultivation Center, which is expected to become the center for all agricultural activities in Central and North Eleuthera.

The minister said the model one-stop-ship can be duplicated in Family Island where there is a considerable number of agricultural and fishing investments.