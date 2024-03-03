GOLD: Charlton breaks her own record in winning performance at 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Devynne Charlton stormed her way to a gold medal in the Women’s 60m Hurdles at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow in record-breaking fashion.

Charlton’s new world-leading time stands at 7.65 seconds, just ahead of the previous record she set of 7.67 seconds at the Millrose Games in February.

Charisma Taylor also competed in the finals, finishing 6th with a time of 7.92 seconds.

Charlton previously captured a silver medal at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships.