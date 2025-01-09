GO TO ZERO: Pintard reiterates call for full removal of VAT on essentials

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard called the VAT reduction on grocery store items a step forward, but said it doesn’t meet the bold relief the public had hoped for, as he reiterated the Opposition’s call for the full removal of VAT on healthy foods, breadbasket items, medicines, and feminine hygiene products.

Responding to Prime Minister Philip Davis’ national address on Wednesday night, Pintard described the speech as “long on problems, but short on solutions.”

“Instead of blaming others for the challenges Bahamians face, Prime Minister Davis needs to take a long look in the mirror. Lavish travel, bloated contracts without competitive bidding, and runaway consultant budgets are draining taxpayers’ funds. While families struggle to make ends meet, this government refuses to acknowledge that its poor financial decisions are costing Bahamians every day,” said Pintard.

He added: “While the VAT reduction on grocery store items is a step forward, it falls far short of the relief the public expected. The FNM has consistently called for the full removal of VAT on healthy foods, breadbasket items, medicines, and feminine hygiene products—policies that were in place under the last FNM administration but reversed by this PLP government.”

Prime Minister Davis announced that, effective April 1st, the VAT rate on all food sold in stores will be reduced from 10 percent to 5 percent, a 50 percent cut he said is possible due to the economy being on a stable and secure footing.

Pintard noted that the Prime Minister’s address failed to address critical issues like crime and corruption.

“The silence on these pressing issues was deafening, but not surprising. Bahamians are still waiting for leadership that holds itself accountable at every level of government.”

He concluded: “If this speech reflects the administration’s agenda for 2025, it’s clear they are already out of ideas. Soon, they will be out of time.”