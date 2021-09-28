Go-Time-Bimini owner stresses importance of “economic pie” being shared

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Carla Jackson, owner and operator of Go-Time-Bimini, has again expressed her support for small vendors to partake in a fair share of the “economic pie”.

Since 3 July of this year, Go-Time-Bimini has enjoyed a great business relationship with Crystal Cruises. It is responsible for the logistics and ground coordination related to cruise passengers arriving into New Providence to later board and set sail to multiple family islands.

“A number of major vendors are consistently pressuring us to eliminate the involvement of small Bahamian businesses,” said Jackson in a press release.

“I wish to publicly reiterate my passion for and commitment to the growth of small businesses.

“With Go-Time-Bimini, small vendors need not be concerned about the bully influence of the big boys.

“It is important that the economic pie is shared for all to possibly eat.”

Speaking on the working relationship between Go-Time-Bimini and Crystal Cruises, Jackson said: “We are committed to the excellence associated with the Crystal brand and truly grateful for the opportunity to serve.

“We are delighted to have been able to employ a significant amount of Bahamians and contract several local vendors.”

She added: “We commend our international associates for their confidence in Bahamian leadership and talents and look forward to a long-term connect with Crystal Cruises.

“Crystal, we believe, wants as many Bahamians as possible to benefit from this homeporting venture. We are forever grateful.”