Glover-Rolle pushes global dialogue on food security, blue economy, and SIDS empowerment at FAO conference

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Labour and the Public Service, Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, delivered a powerful message on behalf of The Bahamas at the 44th Session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Conference, where she championed agricultural innovation, blue transformation, and youth and women empowerment during the global body’s 80th anniversary gathering.

During the biennial conference themed, “Fostering Innovation for Food Security,” Minister Glover-Rolle participated as a Ministerial panellist in the opening day plenary session for the “Four Betters” Roundtable, outlining The Bahamas’ approach to achieving better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life for all citizens.

In addition to the “Four Betters” framework, conference discussions addressed key priorities including a strategic review of the state of Food and Agriculture, the launch of the Medium-Term Plan 2026-29, and emphasis on leveraging existing resources with a focus on SIDS, Least Developed Countries (LDCs), and Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs).

On the first of July, Minister Glover-Rolle delivered The Bahamas’ National Statement at a high-level dinner reception supporting Bahamian FAO Ambassador Winston Pinnock’s candidacy for Independent Chairperson of the FAO Council.

The Minister emphasized the significance of Ambassador Pinnock’s candidacy for Caribbean and SIDS representation in global food governance.

“Ambassador Pinnock’s candidacy was historic, representing an important opportunity to demonstrate our interest in shaping global agricultural policy and placing more of a focus on regional and SIDS-specific issues. I thank Ambassador Pinnock for stepping up, and I also offer congratulations to the newly elected Independent Chairperson of the FAO Council, Mina Rizk, who is the youngest person to ever serve in this position.”

Minister Glover-Rolle also participated as a panellist for a high level Ministerial discussion on “leveraging the blue transformation for resilient ecosystems,” where she highlighted The Bahamas’ work in researching and monetizing the carbon sequestration potential of seagrass meadows, local efforts to enhance coral resilience, and plans to significantly expand Marine Protected Areas while supporting sustainable blue economy innovation.

In addition to the formal proceedings, the Bahamian delegation participated in strategic meetings with key international partners, including the FAO’s Office for Youth and Women (OYW), the Ambassador of Canada in Rome, H.E. Elissa Ann Golberg, and the 44th FAO Session Chair, Dr. Mabouba Diagne. A special meeting was also held with Bahamian Chevening Scholar, Emerika Robinson.

Minister Glover-Rolle stated that the Bahamian delegation’s presence was critical to elevating issues within agriculture and food security that SIDS like The Bahamas are facing, as well as exploring sustainable and equitable solutions that can be applied within our context.

“The sustainability of our food systems depends on uplifting and engaging all people by leveraging agriculture and marine resources. We have tremendous untapped potential in these areas that the Davis administration is currently targeting, so it was invaluable to have a presence at this FAO Conference to participate in knowledge sharing that can advance our agenda.”

The delegation’s meeting with the FAO’s Office for Youth and Women included a discussion of innovative programmes designed to empower young people and women as agents of change in global food systems. Minister Glover-Rolle stated that the insights gained from this discussion will inform cross-agency initiatives upon the delegation’s return.

“I’m excited to bring these plans back to The Bahamas as proposed cross-agency initiatives involving the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture; Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training; Ministry of Labour and the Public Service; and Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources.”

Overall, Minister Glover-Rolle said that the conference was highly productive for the Bahamian delegation, and she considered it “an honour to represent The Bahamas in the high-level policy discussions that will pave the way toward a resilient, sustainable, and inclusive future for agriculture and food security.”

The Bahamas’ active participation in the 44th FAO Conference underscores the Davis administration’s commitment to innovative solutions for food security, climate resilience, and sustainable development, while championing increased representation for SIDS in international discussions.