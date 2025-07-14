Glover-Rolle confirms plan to seek re-election in Golden Gates

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Minister of Labour and Public Service and Member of Parliament for Golden Gates, Pia Glover-Rolle confirmed Monday her intent to seek renomination under the Progressive Liberal Party banner in the upcoming General Election.

Glover-Rolle was speaking with Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the launch of her annual summer camp for children in the Golden Gates constituency.

The first time Member of Parliament expressed confidence in her ability to be re-elected, citing the scope of work her and her team has been able to accomplish in the constituency over the last nearly five years.

If renominated by the Progressive Liberal Party, Glover-Rolle will face off Free National Movement candidate and former MP, Michael Foulkes.

Foulkes lost the seat to Glover-Rolle in the 2021 snap election.