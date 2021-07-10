Global virtual launch of inspirational song “Love’s Coming Back” set for Tuesday

Dave Stewart of Grammy-winning Eurythmics and Bahamian artist Dayonna collaborate for rallying anthem intended to raise morale

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the world emerges from lockdown and The Bahamas reopens for travelers, people across the country are searching for hope and assurance in these unprecedented times. Answering this call, Dave Stewart of the Grammy-winning Eurythmics, who feels a deep connection with the country and the people and has made a home here, was moved to write and produce a special song “Love’s Coming Back” as a gift to The Bahamas and the world.

With warm vocals by young Bahamian artist Dayonna and an infectious hook, the inspirational song will be launched to a national and global audience on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The event scheduled for 11am can be viewed on www.lovescomingback.com as well as on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @lovescomingback. There will also be a simulcast release across all Bahamian radio and television stations, as well as several online music platforms including Spotify, The Orchard and iTunes.

Bahamians at home and abroad are invited to participate in the launch event.

A rallying anthem intended to raise the morale of the people of The Bahamas and the world, “Love’s Coming Back” will be used to raise funds in support of youth and environmental projects, managed by the Briland Aid organization and the Bahamas National Trust.

Briland Aid — Bringing Us Together, a non-profit organization created in response to the COVID-19 crisis, is committed to preserving the island’s most valuable asset: its people.

The Bahamas National Trust is a non-profit, non-government membership organization that relies on donations to continue conserving and protecting the Bahamian environment.